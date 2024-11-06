Gerdau Shares Surge Amid Trump Victory And Strong Earnings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock experienced a turbulent day following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. The Ibovespa closed at 130,340.92 points, marking a 0.24% decline.



This drop reflected investors' concerns about potential changes in global capital flows. Trump's policies could reduce foreign in emerging markets like Brazil.



Despite the overall market decline, some sectors saw gains. Gerdau's stock surged nearly 10%, buoyed by positive third-quarter results and dividend announcements.



The steel company stands to benefit from Trump's "Buy American" policies and potential tariff increases. Embraer also saw a modest 2% increase during trading.



The U.S. dollar weakened against the Brazilian real, closing at R$ 5.6759, a 1.26% decrease. This movement surprised some analysts who expected the dollar to strengthen.







The currency shift may reflect expectations of a new fiscal package from the Lula administration. Such measures could counteract inflationary pressures from a stronger dollar.

Brazil's Trade Balance and Fiscal Measures

Brazil's trade balance showed a surplus of $4.343 billion in October. However, this figure represents a 52.7% decrease compared to the same period last year.



The result fell short of economists' expectations, who had predicted a $4.976 billion surplus. This underperformance may indicate challenges in Brazil's export sector.



Finance Minister Fernando Haddad emphasized the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility. He mentioned that discussions on fiscal measures have concluded.



The next step involves consultations with Congress leaders to advance these proposals. This move aims to strengthen Brazil's fiscal framework amidst global economic shifts.



The Brazilian Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom ) meeting attracted significant attention. Market predictions favored a 50 basis point increase in the Selic rate.



This would bring the benchmark interest rate to 11.25% annually. The decision reflects ongoing efforts to manage inflation and maintain economic stability.



In the U.S., Wall Street indices hit record highs. The S&P 500 rose 2.53% to 5,929.04 points. The Dow Jones increased by 3.57% to 43,729.93 points.



In addition, the Nasdaq climbed 2.95% to 18,983.46 points. These gains stem from expectations of lower taxes and reduced regulations under Trump's presidency.



The contrasting market reactions in Brazil and the U.S. highlight the complex interplay of global economic forces. While U.S. markets celebrated Trump's pro-business stance, Brazilian investors showed caution.



In short, the coming days will likely bring further adjustments as markets digest the full implications of the U.S. election results.

