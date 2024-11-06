Profire Energy Reports Financial Results For Third Quarter 2024

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, (NASDAQ: PFIE), a company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Summary (comparisons to prior-year quarter)



Revenue of $17.2 million, compared to $14.9 million

Gross of $8.3 million, compared to $7.5 million

Gross margin of 48.2%, compared to 50.0%

Net income of $2.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, versus $2.0 million and $0.04

Generated EBITDA of $3.1 million, versus $2.9 million Cash and investments of $16.9 million with no debt

Pending Acquisition and Conference Call Update

On October 29, 2024, Profire Energy announced it agreed to be acquired by CECO Environmental in an all cash transaction for $2.55 a share. The transaction is anticipated to close in Q1 2025.

As a result of the pending transaction, and as is common during the pendency of such transactions, Profire will not hold an earnings conference call in connection with its third quarter financial results.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $17.2 million, compared to $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $14.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increase was partially driven by strong activity in our diversification business.

Gross profit was $8.3 million, compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter and $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 48% of revenues, compared to 52% of revenues in the prior quarter and 50% of revenues in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year decrease is partially related to inflationary pressures across the business as well as the increase in diversification business, driven by critical energy infrastructure and non-oil and gas projects, which can have lower overall project margins.

Total operating expenses were $5.5 million, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $4.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The sequential increase is primarily due to ongoing inflation pressure on our business as well as increased headcount to support strategic growth and increased business activity.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 10%, R&D increased 85% and depreciation decreased by 7%. The increase in R&D has been driven by inflation, headcount increases and increased new product development and certification activities.

Net income was $2.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.0 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. However, in recent years, we have completed many installations of our burner-management solutions in other industries that we believe will be applicable as we expand our addressable market over time. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Midland-Odessa, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company's expected growth and the Company's expected revenues from diversification opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Profire Energy, Inc.

Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO & CFO

(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors

Steven Hooser, Partner

John Beisler, Managing Director

(214) 872-2710



About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.



The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.