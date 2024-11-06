عربي


ACI ANNOUNCES 2025 MIDDLE EAST CONCRETE CONFERENCE


11/6/2024 3:31:02 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Concrete Institute (ACI)
along with the ACI UAE Chapter will co-host the ACI Concrete conference - From Gray to Green in Dubai, UAE, on February 12-13, 2025. The 2-day conference will be held at Kempinski Central Avenue, Dubai, UAE, and will explore the cutting-edge practices and innovations driving the concrete industry toward a carbon-neutral future.

ACI Concrete Conference from Gray to Green

The ACI Concrete Conference - From Gray to Green will bring together industry leaders, local and international experts, and government officials to exchange their experiences and discuss innovative and emerging technologies in the concrete industry.

Conference Session Speakers:

  • Fouad Yazbeck, FACI, Conference MC
  • Michael J. Paul, ACI President
  • Frederick H. Grubbe, MBA, CAE, ACI Executive Vice President
  • Abdeldjelil Belarbi PhD, PE F.ACI, F.SEI, F.ASCE
  • Antonio Nanni, PhD, PE ACI Past President 2023-2024
  • Dean Frank, PE
  • Professor Mufid Samarai, PhD
  • Khaled Nahlawi, PhD, PE
  • Kasem Mayamh, PhD
  • Carol Hayek, PhD, MBA, FACI, FPTI
  • Moneeb Genedy, PhD, PE
  • Ahmad Khartabil, MACI
  • Alireza Biparva, A, LEED Green Associate
  • Muhammad K. Rahman, PhD, MACI
  • Tarek Alkhrdaji PhD, PE FACI
  • Calum Perey, BE(Hon) BBusMan MIEAust

