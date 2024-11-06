Qatar Welcomes 4Mn Visitors By End Of October 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar announced that the number of visitors by the end of October 2024 has reached a new high of 4 million, matching the total visitor count for 2023. This year-to-date total represents a 26 percent increase in international visitors compared to the same period in 2023.

This is a positive indication that even higher numbers will be reached by the end of 2024, especially with the kick-off of the winter season and the array of activities that has been planned for this period, the statement said.

