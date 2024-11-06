Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Snow/Ice Removal Device (CSK-610)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to remove snow and ice from a driveway and sidewalk," said an inventor, from Sumter, S.C., "so I invented the ICE SHEETZ. My design would save time and effort in the winter."

The patent-granted invention provides ice and snow protection for paved surfaces in the winter. In doing so, it would automatically melt snow and ice away. As a result, it increases safety and convenience, and it eliminates the struggle of manually shoveling large amounts of heavy snow. It also promotes a safe, effective and environmentally friendly approach to snow removal. The invention features an automatic and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, educational facilities, medical services facilities, hotel and restaurants, and governmental agencies. Additionally, the application is light enough to be placed on rooftops and can be sized to fit stairs and loading docks.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-610, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

