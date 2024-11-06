Shram Suvidha & Samadhan Portals Being Made More User-Friendly: Mansukh Mandaviya

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Union for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday held a review meeting on revamping the Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals to make these platforms more efficient, user-friendly, and beneficial for both employers and workers.

As the exercise to upgrade the portals gathers pace, Mansukh Mandaviya said: "The revamping of Shram Suvidha and Samadhan Portals is focused on efficiency, effectiveness, and ease of use. By upgrading and technical features, we are making strides toward a more streamlined compliance process for establishments across the country. This improvement will also ensure better service delivery and protection for workers, who are central to India's workforce."

During the Union Budget 2024-25 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals will be revamped to enhance ease of compliance for industry and trade. In line with this announcement, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has initiated a comprehensive revamp of the Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals.

The revamped Samadhan portal will facilitate a smoother conciliation process, enable online registration of bipartite settlements, and onboard all proceedings related to claims for gratuity, wages, equal remuneration, and maternity benefits. It will also allow for online filing of applications for intimation/permission for layoffs, closures, and more. Daily proceedings of cases in the Central Government Industrial Tribunals (CGIT) will also be accessible on the portal.

These enhancements will aid workers in obtaining justice transparently, as they can monitor the status of their cases directly from their devices (computers or mobile phones).

The revamped Shram Suvidha portal, with simplified registration, returns, and license forms, will become a one-stop solution for Labour Law compliance for employers. The enhanced portal will also facilitate improved data sharing between enforcement agencies, enabling automatic flagging of non-compliant establishments. Features like predictive analysis and customised dashboards will serve as crucial tools for policy-making.

This enhancement focuses on upgrading technology, optimising the user interface, and integrating advanced design features to ensure efficient case and claim processing. The improvements aim to automate routine tasks, including notification alerts, identification of non-compliant establishments, and providing users with guided suggestions for compliance.

The Ministry is also focusing on making these portals bilingual to reach a wider audience and create easier access for individuals. The new portals will also offer supportive features such as video and audio tutorials, interactive chat support, among others.