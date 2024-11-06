Sports Nutrition Market Size To Surpass USD 94.30 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global sports nutrition size was valued at USD 49.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 53.27 billion by 2025 to USD 94.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports nutrition is studying and implementing a diet or regimen to enhance athletic performance. Delivering the correct kind and quantity of food (protein, carbohydrates, fats, fiber, etc.), water, and nutrients to maximize and aid in sports recovery will result in your best performance. It is particularly prevalent in activities that require strength and endurance. Whether someone exercises to maintain or improve their physical and mental health, if they are a professional athlete in training, or for any other reason, sports nutrition is essential to maximizing the health advantages of physical activity.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @

Market Dynamics

Surge in Health Consciousness and Growing Awareness Drives the Global Market

The increased inclination for a healthy, active lifestyle is one of the primary elements influencing the industry. The rising popularity of yoga, meditation, and exercise largely influences people's desire to lead active lives. Increasing demand for the ideal figure, particularly among younger people, is projected to fuel market growth. Regarding illness or disease, consumers prefer preventative actions over therapeutic ones. In addition, the market is rising because of the increased recognition of the value of sports nutrition in preserving health and leading an active lifestyle.

Clean Label and Vegan Options Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The desire for clean-label products and the popularity of plant-based diets present significant growth opportunities for the sports nutrition market. Customers prefer natural, minimally processed, and sustainably sourced meals. One can tap into this growing market niche by developing plant-based sports nutrition products that offer essential nutrients and appeal to vegan and vegetarian consumers. In response to the increased demand for veganism, several businesses in the sports nutrition sector are releasing plant-based variations of their sports protein bars, powders, and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) drinks. According to the Vegan Society, there have been 600% more vegans in the US during the last three years. More athletes and fitness enthusiasts are choosing vegan options in the sports nutrition industry to enhance their performance and recovery, which is expected to help the market grow over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global sports nutrition market shareholder during the forecast period. The increasing number of sports supplement product launches, which implies a high demand for these products in the next years, and the local presence of top market players are other major factors projected to fuel market progress. Expanding government initiatives supporting sporting events is another significant factor promoting these things. For instance, the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition supports programs and activities that increase interest in sports among the general public. In addition, enhancements in related industries also contribute to the economy's expansion. For instance, PeptAIde, a sports nutrition supplement with artificial intelligence identification composed of a unique assortment of plant-based peptides that aid in managing inflammation, was introduced by BASF in November 2018. Similarly, Hotshot, a sports injectable with scientific support that aids both endurance and non-endurance athletes in avoiding cramping and pain, was introduced by Flex Pharma, Inc. in June 2016.

Europe is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. This is connected to the general public's growing awareness of healthy lifestyles. New product introductions and increased marketing and promotional activities by manufacturers are further factors anticipated to support the growth of the sports nutrition market over the forecast period. An increase in athletes in Europe and a strong demand for supplements are expected to boost the market growth. In addition, many companies in this region also sell sports supplements online. In the past, only athletes would use these items. In recent years, many European people have started taking sports supplements to maintain a healthy lifestyle and manage weight.

To Gather Additional Insights on the Regional Analysis of the Sports Nutrition Market @

Key Highlights



Based on product type, the global sports nutrition market is bifurcated into supplements, drinks, and foods. The sports supplement segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel segment, the global sports nutrition market is bifurcated into e-commerce and bricks and mortar.

Based on the application segment, the global sports nutrition market is bifurcated into pre-and post-workout. The post-workout category held the largest market share. North America is the most significant global sports nutrition market shareholder during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Quest NutritionPepsiCoAbbottCliff Bar & CompanyThe Coca-Cola CompanyPost HoldingsOrgainNatures BountyHormel Foods CorporationGlanbia Plc.Lovate Health Sciences International Inc.Stokely-Van Camp Inc.MUSCLEPHARMJacked FactoryCardiff Sports Nutrition

Recent Developments

March 2024 - Nestlé Health Science's Garden of Life supplement line now includes a skin health formulation in its range of sports products. Garden of Life Sport Whey+ Younger, Healthier Looking Skin, according to Nestlé, is a protein powder with a complete amino acid profile to promote the radiance, elasticity, and smoothness of skin after exercise. It tastes of vanilla and is simple to mix.

January 2024- Robot Food successfully rebranded the industry leader in sports nutrition, ESN. With the help of brand studio Robot Food, the largest sports nutrition company in Germany, ESN, has updated its image while strengthening the evolution of its brand.

Analyst Opinion

As per our analyst, the global sports nutrition market is experiencing significant momentum due to increasing health awareness, widespread participation in fitness activities, and the growing use of sports nutrition supplements among non-athletes. Key markets such as the U.S., China, and India are seeing a surge in demand for protein supplement categories, fueled by government initiatives promoting healthy lifestyles, including India's“Fit India Movement” and the U.S. initiative“Healthy People 2030.”

Moreover, rising environmental concerns and shifting dietary preferences are driving the trend toward plant-based nutrition, which is reshaping the product landscape. The post-pandemic focus on wellness has further intensified the demand for supplements that boost immunity and aid recovery.

However, the market also faces challenges, such as stringent regulations surrounding product claims and quality control in certain regions. Despite these restraints, the global market is well-positioned for rapid growth, driven by innovations in product formulation and an increasing presence in e-commerce platforms.

Segmentation

By ProductSupplementsDrinksFoodsBy ApplicationsPre-WorkoutPost-WorkoutBy Distribution ChannelE-CommerceBricks & MortarBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaLatin America

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter