Education Forms Main Basis Of Development: Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Wednesday that education forms the main basis of development, asserting that even a small in education has an impact.

We are working hard to provide employment to over 6 lakh youth. MoUs have been signed in all sectors, mining, and energy. 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 will usher in a new era of economic development for Rajasthan,” said the Chief Minister while speaking as a chief guest in the education pre-summit organised under 'Rising Rajasthan Global Summit'.

He added that Rajasthan has immense potential in every sector and though the state government had limited time for preparation, the government will be able to implement these initiatives successfully with people's support.

He said that 507 MoUs worth Rs 28000 crores have been signed in the pre-summit, which will open new avenues of development in education, technical-higher education, skill development and sports.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said that Rajasthan is moving ahead on the path of progress under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

“I am happy that the objective of this event is not economic cooperation but to make the youth self-reliant,” he said.

Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar said that education is the foundation of life, it will be the basis of whatever destinations are set.

State Minister of Skill Planning Entrepreneurship Department, Youth and Sports Department Rajyavardhan Rathore said that education should not be for a degree but for life.

“Sports form an important base for discipline and self-confidence. The aim of the Rajasthan government is to make the education system of the state competitive not only at the state level but also at the national and international levels,” he said.

He added to fulfil these objectives, eminent policy experts of the education sector, educationists, prominent personalities from the industry, philanthropists, donors and people who are giving a new direction to the education of the state are participating in this mega event.