Poona Club Open: Karandeep Kochhar, Kshitij Naveed Kaul Fire 64 Each For Joint Lead
Date
11/6/2024 9:30:09 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Nov 6 (IANS) Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh and Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul fired scores of seven-under 64 to end round one as joint leaders in The Poona Club Open, an INR 1 crore event, being played at the Poona Club golf Course here on Wednesday. The Delhi duo of Rashid Khan and Saarthak Chhibber produced rounds of six-under 65 to be placed tied third.
Divyansh Dubey, who sank two eagles during his round of 66, was the highest-placed among the Pune-based professionals. Divyansh shared fifth place along with Chandimandir's Chandarjeet Yadav and Bengaluru's M. Dharma. Among the prominent names, PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat carded a 68 to be tied for 12th while local favourite Udayan Mane returned a 72 to be tied for 60th.
Karandeep Kochhar, who was in great driving form came up with a flawless 64 on Wednesday. Kochhar, converted two short birdie putts on the front nine before driving the green on the par-4 ninth and rolling in a 15-footer for eagle there. He drove to the very next green on the par-4 10th to set up a two-putt for birdie there. The 25-year-old Asian Tour regular thereafter added two more birdies to his card including another 15-feet conversion.
Karandeep said,“Importantly, I was aggressive with the driver from the start and my chipping and putting were also spot on. This is my seventh event in a row so the body is a bit tired but nonetheless, my game has been trending in the right direction and I'm quite pleased about that.“It's about taking advantage of the short Par-4 holes at this course. There are a few narrow fairways but the rough is not up, so one can still be aggressive with the driver,” Karandeep said.
Kshitij Naveed Kaul made eight birdies and a bogey during his opening round. The 23-year-old Kshitij said,“I have good memories of the Poona Club Golf Course as I won my maiden professional title here in my rookie season in 2019. That was just my fifth start in my first full season as a pro. I'll look to capitalize on those good memories this week.”
