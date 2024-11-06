FX Design Group Wins Technical Achievement Emmy For WPIX Set Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WPIX, Emmy-winning Set Design by FX Design Group

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Among the highest honors in television production, the New York regional Awards were presented last month. Florida-based broadcast set and lighting design firm FX Design Group was honored and grateful to win the award in the category of Technical Achievement for the set design of WPIX (PIX 11) in New York, NY.The set's design incorporates a modern, sleek aesthetic with the station's signature branding, as well as accents of New York's architectural style and tone. The final product is a bold new visual presentation for WPIX, befitting of the prestige associated with broadcasting to the number one news market in the United States.“WPIX wanted a design that showcased their commitment both to delivering world-class journalistic storytelling and to the city of New York,” recalls FX Creative Director Kevin Vickers.“It means a great deal to me that FX's final product not only met their expectations, but was also of a caliber worthy of this prestigious award.” This is Vickers' second Emmy with FX Design Group, having won the award for the set design of Raleigh, North Carolina's WTVD in 2019.2024 has been a banner year for FX Design Group in regards to award wins: earlier in the year, FX was awarded both a GEMA (formerly Promax) Award and MUSE Design Award for WPIX, as well as MUSE Creative Awards for the broadcast set and lighting design of TK Elevator's corporate studio in Atlanta, Georgia, and SmartSky Networks' trade show exhibit at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition.For more information on FX Design Group, visit

