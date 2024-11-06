ISL 2024-25: Southern Rivals Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC Hope To Bounce Back After Recent Defeats

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Nov 6 (IANS) Hoping to make a comeback following their recent defeats, Southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC face off in the 2024-25 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru here on Thursday with both sides hopes to bounce back from recent defeats.

The two teams have endured similar journeys in the current season and hence the routes ahead to their respective objectives wear a familiar look as well. Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC presently stand at the 10th and 11th spots in the points table – coming into this match on the back of defeats to Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant respectively.

This match gives them a chance to fix things up and get their respective seasons back on track. The wind can be said to be swaying in the favour of the Kerala Blasters, as the Kochi-based outfit has won three out of their last four outings against Hyderabad FC. However, they have never won thrice in a row in front of the visitors – presenting this match as an unprecedented opportunity for them to do so.

Whilst a win at home will naturally fuel up the fans' endeavour, Hyderabad FC will be eyeing points on the road to build upon one win and draw each that they have accumulated in ISL 2024-25.

The Kerala Blasters have found the back of the net in each of their previous 14 ISL matches at home. They have struck at least twice in eight of those encounters, and only Chennaiyin FC, Delhi Dynamos FC and Bengaluru FC (16 games each) have gone on longer such runs in the competition.

With the power-packed attacking duo of Noah Sadaoui and Adrian Luna in their ranks, the Mikael Stahre-coached team is all set to delight the home fans further with their offensive firepower this term.

Simultaneously, Kerala Blasters FC have not kept a clean sheet in their previous 18 consecutive matches in the league. This is the joint second-longest such sequence in the ISL, along with FC Goa and Hyderabad FC, with only NorthEast United FC having conceded goals in a longer stretch of matches, 23 so far. It might prove to be difficult for the team to climb up the league ladder unless they set their backline in order.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Mikael Stahre has hinted that his team needs to have greater game awareness and keep up with its plans until the final whistle is blown.“We should have stayed (in the game) against Mumbai City FC. We have to learn from crucial moments of the game. Obviously, we have to not put ourselves in trouble with fouls, yellow and red cards,” he said.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, had snapped their four-game losing streak on the road with a 4-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in their previous away match. That win must infuse within them a greater belief to produce similar such performances in unfamiliar conditions, and the offensive cohesion displayed by Hyderabad FC will keep the Kerala Blasters FC defence in check as well.

Former winners Hyderabad FC have ended up conceding at least a goal each in seven out of their last nine away fixtures. They have been defeated in all those games, and in fact, won the two matches when they kept a clean sheet – drawing a clear parallel between defensive discipline and a greater possibility of them capturing the three points. Singto will hence want all of his departments to tick in tandem for this clash.

The two teams have faced each other 11 times in the league, with Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC winning six and four games respectively. One match has resulted in a draw. Interestingly, the two sides also met in the final of the ISL 2021-22 final in Goa, where Hyderabad FC triumphed in penalty shootouts.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto expressed that the points table is very closely contested currently and hence the team should be optimistic about getting higher up in the standings with some positive results.“Our target is to play the best football in every game as much as possible. It's not easy looking at the teams. So if you can't win, at least you have to draw (to move up the points table).”

The team that manages to keep its nerve and perform to its full potential will Thursday's match. A victory will then boost their confidence for the upcoming match.