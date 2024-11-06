Very Comfortable With Opening; Confident For Sure, Says Nathan Mcsweeney

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) After being confirmed to open for Australia A in the second four-day match against India A at the Melbourne Ground (MCG), skipper Nathan McSweeney said he will be very much comfortable and confident of opening the batting against brand new Kookaburra ball.

McSweeney has never opened in first-class cricket but will partner with Marcus Harris in a move that signifies the duo are ahead in the race to be Usman Khawaja's partner for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opening game against India, starting on November 22 in Perth.

McSweeney, who represents South Australia in domestic cricket, made scores of 39 and 88 not out as a number four batter in the seven-wicket win for Australia A over India A in the first four-day game at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. "For me, nothing really changes. Batting three for South Australia, I do similar prep with the new ball. For me, it's try and nail the same preparation. Go out there and give myself every chance to go out and do a good job for the team."

"I haven't done it before at Shield level (but) did it quite a bit growing up and a little bit in grade cricket. Batting three, you can be in on the second ball of the game. I'm very comfortable with it ... I'm confident for sure, and hopefully I can put my best foot forward," said McSweeney in an upcoming episode of com's Unplayable Podcast.

The batter began his career at Queensland, but due to the presence of Khawaja, Marnus, Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw and Joe Burns meant McSweeney moved to Southern Australia.

From there, making 99 not out against New South Wales in the final match of the 2021-22 season, which ended South Australia's 16-game winless streak made him a regular in the side's line-up, and eventually became their captain. "Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to play for Australia. That's the direction you train (for). I didn't quite nail my Shield stuff at the start, and I was able to go back and learn a lot about my game and myself, and how I want to go about it."

"Now being one of South Australia's important players, and I feel like being captain of that side also adds a bit of extra layer of importance. It's up to me to make sure that I can make some runs to put the team in position to win. So I think that stuff (leadership) has really helped me."

"It's just about embracing (the extra attention). I've got to think about it. I want to play for Australia. So does everyone who plays domestic cricket. It doesn't stop me from preparing as best I can and trying to go out and play my game. Unfortunately, we don't have any control of what they're going to do selection-wise, so all I can control is my preparation and what will be, will be," he said.

Being selected for the Australian Test team would also get McSweeney to reunite with Labuschagne, who has been the youngster's mentor during his early days as a rookie player with Queensland.

"I think we have similar styles of games. The areas we score in are probably quite similar. I've probably tried to emulate (him) at times, and now I've tried to find my own way that I want to go about it (and) that's natural to me," he added.

"I think there's definitely similarities and the same kind of philosophy when we bat. He's one of the best players in the world, so you'd be silly not to try to take a few things from his book. I think the way we set up – we take guard on off stump most of the time."

"Playing in Brisbane probably forces you to do that, because you have to leave a lot of balls. The strength of my game when I'm playing well is good decision-making. I make the bowler bowl to me and try and put him away when he misses."

"Marnus does the exact same thing. He talks a lot about (bat) grips and everything you can possibly think of. I don't try to tinker too much with that. It's just about trying to make sure my mind's clear," he concluded.