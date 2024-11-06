FLOKI Announces Dubai Takeover with WAFI Mall Campaign

(MENAFN- Pressat) FLOKI is thrilled to announce its latest marketing push, a four-week campaign at the iconic WAFI Mall in Dubai.



From November 8 to December 5, FLOKI's brand presence will light up 18 digital screens across one of Dubai's most renowned shopping destinations, marking a major part of our larger Dubai takeover initiative.



WAFI Mall draws an average daily foot traffic of approximately 19,500 visitors, providing FLOKI with the opportunity to reach a high volume of shoppers each day. The mall spans 2.5 million square feet, with 860,000 square feet dedicated to retail, housing over 300 diverse stores that blend international brands with unique local boutiques.





