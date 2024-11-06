(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Data Center Colocation - & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 2.91%.

The Singapore data center market has undergone significant changes due to the government's moratorium on new data center construction, which was implemented in 2019. The moratorium was introduced because of concerns about data centers' sustainability and environmental impact, particularly their high energy consumption and strain on Singapore's limited land resources. This policy resulted in a pause in new development for nearly two years, impacting the growth of the data center market in the region. However, in 2022, Singapore lifted the moratorium but introduced strict guidelines for new data center projects focusing on sustainability. The new regulations emphasize energy efficiency. Projects must meet specific standards regarding power usage effectiveness (PUE), which is 1.3 or lower, and incorporate green energy solutions. These standards make Singapore's data centers some of the most energy-efficient in the world, but they also raise construction and operational costs.

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

