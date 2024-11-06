Russia’s wealthiest watch their fortunes grow

(MENAFN) The combined net worth of Russia’s richest individuals has surged by over $26 billion since the beginning of the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As of November 1, 25 Russian billionaires were listed in the global top 500 richest people, with a collective wealth of $355.33 billion.



Vladimir Potanin, the owner of mining giant Norilsk Nickel, remains the wealthiest Russian, ranking 55th globally, with an estimated net worth of $32.2 billion, up by $1.2 billion from January to November. However, the largest increase in wealth among Russia’s billionaires came from Vladimir Lisin, the chairman of NLMK, the country’s largest steel producer. Lisin added $4.81 billion to his fortune, bringing it to $28.8 billion, making him the second-richest Russian.



Vagit Alekperov, former CEO of Lukoil and a major shareholder, placed third with a fortune of $27.4 billion, reflecting a $2.78 billion increase this year. Meanwhile, Aleksey Mordashov, the chairman of Severstal, added $4.75 billion to his wealth, reaching $25.6 billion.



Leonid Mikhelson, co-owner of Novatek, saw a decline of $1.98 billion, bringing his wealth down to $25.5 billion. Alisher Usmanov, one of the country’s most prominent tycoons, experienced the steepest drop in wealth, losing $6.46 billion, reducing his fortune to $14.6 billion. Usmanov’s assets include major stakes in Metalloinvest and MegaFon, Russia's largest iron ore producer and telecom operator, respectively.

