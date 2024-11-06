American newspaper states that Trump win ‘likely’

(MENAFN) In a new projection, *The New York Times* has boosted Donald Trump’s chances of securing a second term in office, estimating that the candidate has an 89% likelihood of winning the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The newspaper’s analysis suggests that is on track to win 301 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House, while his rival Kamala Harris is expected to secure 238 electoral votes.



Currently, Trump leads Harris with 214 electoral votes to Harris’ 179, according to the latest tallies. His success in key swing states, including his victory in North Carolina and projected win in Georgia, has propelled him ahead. The *Times* reports that Trump’s performance in Georgia is particularly noteworthy, as the state had previously been a battleground during the 2020 election cycle but now appears firmly in his column.



For Harris to secure the presidency, she would need to perform well in critical swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, but Trump's current advantage in those states puts her in a difficult position. Arizona, another battleground state, is also leaning in Trump’s favor according to the newspaper's projections.



As of now, no results have come in from Nevada, where polls closed at 10 p.m. Eastern time. If these trends hold, Trump’s path to 270 electoral votes seems increasingly secure, with the GOP candidate now positioned for a strong finish as the final votes continue to be counted.



Given the current trajectory, it appears highly likely that Trump will return to the White House after the 2024 election, barring any unexpected shifts in the vote totals in remaining battleground states. With several key races still too close to call, however, both parties are bracing for a tense final stretch leading up to the full tally of the results.

