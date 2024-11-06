Trump’s probabilities of winning exceeds ’95 percent’

(MENAFN) In a new analysis from *The New York Times*, presidential candidate Donald is projected to have an overwhelming likelihood of reclaiming the White House in the 2024 election. The newspaper estimates that Trump’s chances of winning the election now exceed 95%, largely based on his commanding lead in seven crucial swing states. According to the Times, Trump has already secured 306 electoral votes, well above the 270 required for victory, while his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has secured just 232 electoral votes.



The projections mark significant shifts in key battleground states. Trump is reported to have narrowly won North Carolina and Georgia by margins of about 3%, a notable turn in Georgia, where Democratic President Joe Biden narrowly triumphed in the 2020 election. As more than 95% of votes have been counted in these states, Trump’s victories in these areas seem set to cement his path to victory.



Other critical swing states such as Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin also appear to be leaning in Trump’s favor, further solidifying his electoral advantage. The *New York Times* report underscores how these states, which have historically fluctuated between Republican and Democratic preferences, are now showing signs of favoring Trump in the 2024 race.



In addition to his strong performance in the presidential race, the report suggests that Republicans are also poised to gain control of the Senate, with projections indicating that they will secure 51 seats. The GOP is also edging closer to retaining control of the House of Representatives, further enhancing their political dominance across multiple branches of government.



As the election results continue to unfold, these projections paint a picture of a significant shift in American politics, with Trump emerging as the clear frontrunner in the race to the White House. If these trends hold, the 2024 election could result in a decisive Republican victory, altering the course of US politics for the coming years.

