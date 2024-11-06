Flare Therapeutics To Present At Two Upcoming November Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for oncology and other therapeutic areas, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor in November:



Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference:

Robert Sims, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder at Flare Therapeutics will participate in the "Oncology Innovators" panel on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA. Daphne Karydas, President and Chief Financial Officer and Douglas Manion, M.D., FRCP (C), Chief Executive Officer will also be available for meetings with investors.

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference: Douglas Manion, M.D., FRCP (C), Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 2:25 p.m. ET in New York, NY. Daphne Karydas, President and Chief Financial Officer will also be available for meetings with investors.

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.

Flare Therapeutics is a biotechnology company exclusively focused on drugging transcription factors to fully unlock the therapeutic potential of this previously elusive target class. Flare Therapeutics' integrated discovery engine converges rich genetic, biochemical, and chemical insights to reveal druggable pockets and identify small molecule ligands capable of modulating transcription factors of high therapeutic potential. Flare Therapeutics' proteomic and mass spectrometry platform is powered by a proprietary library of electrophilic compounds unique to Flare Therapeutics. Since its inception, Flare Therapeutics has rapidly established an emerging pipeline of programs, highlighted by FX-909, a first-in-class investigational orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of PPARG, a master regulator of the luminal lineage in advanced urothelial cancer that is currently in a Phase I study. Additionally, Flare Therapeutics has advanced a second program with a differentiated mechanism for prostate cancer entering the Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling stage, along with an earlier-stage portfolio targeting transcription factors involved in oncology and other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit

and follow us on LinkedIn .

