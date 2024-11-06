U.S. Dominates Brazilian Foreign Investment, Focusing On Green Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States has solidified its position as Brazil's primary foreign investor, with a significant shift towards green projects.



American companies announced 126 new greenfield projects in Brazil during 2023, totaling $7.3 billion in investments. This trend marks a notable change in the landscape between the two nations.



Renewable has emerged as a key focus area for US investments in Brazil. Approximately $2.4 billion was directed toward wind and solar energy projects.



These investments align with long-term climate goals and bolster Brazil's contribution to global sustainable development and energy security.



Major multinational corporations have shown keen interest in Brazil's energy sector. AES and New Generation Power announced projects exceeding $2 billion in investments.







The availability of reliable energy and Brazil 's growing digital market have made the country an attractive destination for such investments.



AES, currently in merger talks with Auren, had previously acquired wind farm complexes in Brazil. This acquisition, valued at R$2.03 billion ($356 million), further demonstrates the company's commitment to the Brazilian market.

US Direct Investment in Brazil

The United States, responsible for 26.1% of the global GDP in 2023 ($27.4 trillion), has increased its direct investment in Brazil over the past decade.



From 2013 to 2022, US investments in Brazil grew from $69.7 billion to $80.9 billion, representing a 16.1% increase. Despite this growth, Brazil's share of total US foreign direct investment decreased from 1.5% to 1.2%.



The annual growth rate of US investment in Brazil slowed from 2.7% between 2013-2017 to 0.6% between 2018-2022. It's worth noting that investment data differ between US and Brazilian sources due to methodological differences.



The Brazilian Central Bank reports higher figures, considering investments that pass through other countries before reaching Brazil. The outlook for US direct investment in Brazil remains positive, particularly in the green economy and technology sectors.



The alignment of environmental and political agendas between the two countries has positioned Brazil favorably for future investments.



Rafael Lucchesi, Industrial Development Director at the National Confederation of Industry, emphasizes the need for an active strategy to attract investments.



He believes Brazil must showcase its potential to American, European, and Chinese investors. This shift in investment patterns reflects a broader global trend towards sustainable development.



As Brazil continues to develop its renewable energy sector and digital infrastructure, it is likely to attract more foreign investments, particularly from the United States.

