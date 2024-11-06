Supposed Trump killer cautions of civil conflict

(MENAFN) Ryan Wesley Routh, the pro-Ukraine activist accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, has issued a chilling warning, claiming that a victory in the 2024 election would trigger a “civil war” in the United States. In a letter written from his Miami jail cell, Routh expressed his belief that the upcoming election is a pivotal moment for America to choose “democracy over a dictator.” He argued that a Trump win over Kamala Harris would mark “the end of democracy” and the start of a civil conflict.



In the letter, which was confirmed as authentic by his daughter, Routh questioned whether Palm Beach County would "hand the keys to our nation to the Trumps for the next century or more," referring to Trump’s political legacy.



Routh was arrested in September after attempting to assassinate Trump on his golf course in West Palm Beach. He was charged with the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, assaulting an officer, and illegal possession of a firearm. A convicted felon, Routh had tried and failed to join the Ukrainian military in 2022, and later sought to recruit Afghan commandos to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

