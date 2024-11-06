ASB Group Launches CE4 Payroll Calculator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CZECH REPUBLIC, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ASB Group, a leading provider of professional consulting and outsourcing services for business, launched its new IT tool, the "CE4 Payroll Calculator," designed to support companies considering expansion into the Central and Eastern European region. This program calculates and compares employer costs and salary volumes across Visegrád Group countries: Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. The Payroll Calculator is available online, free of charge to all users.The CE4 Payroll Calculator was created to enable businesses to accurately determine the total cost of an employee, including wages salaries, taxes, and other associated costs. By considering local factors, the tool provides a comprehensive figure that helps companies and their employees review potential payroll expenses. This ensures hiring cost optimization, accuracy in projected payroll figures, HR planning, and an accurate review of future payroll costs.With the CE4 Payroll Calculator, businesses can input the expected salary volume and receive detailed information about salaries in local currencies, along with a comprehensive breakdown of employer-incurred costs, including health insurance, social insurance, tax base, and more. This tool allows companies to compare employer and employee costs across all four countries simultaneously, providing valuable insights into the most cost-effective hiring options in the CEE region.Klara Cowan, Group Payroll Director at ASB Group, stated: "ASB Group has extensive experience working with international clients, and we have developed a deep understanding of how to communicate complex payroll issues in simple terms. Our payroll calculator enables business partners to verify the best approach and location for entering the CEE market, providing them with valuable comparisons of employer costs in each jurisdiction. This is a unique approach that has not been present in the payroll market before."Dan Ledvinka, Group Commercial Director, responsible in ASB Group for expansion and business development, understands far too well, how challenging is to scale and how many things need to be taken into consideration: "ASB operates in those markets, so we know first-hand the complexities and challenges that come with international expansion, especially when it comes to navigating local payroll regulations and costs. Our Payroll Calculator simplifies this process, offering businesses a clear and detailed comparison of payroll costs in the CEE region. And of course, this tool reflects our commitment to supporting our clients' growth and ensuring they have the information they need to make informed decisions."Hana Moučková, Payroll & Implementation Supervisor in the Prague-based payroll team, who served as a project manager for the creation of the CE4 Payroll Calculator, commented: "It is designed to be a one-click, user-friendly and efficient. It compares employment costs in different countries instantly and effortlessly on one page, providing a complete breakdown of employer and employee taxes and contributions. This tool helps businesses calculate their employees' net take-home salary, enabling them to make attractive offers to job candidates and make better international hiring decisions in the CE4 region. From my personal perspective, this tool is not only beneficial for companies, that want to hire employees. It is also beneficial for employees, who want more information and want to understand, how their salary is calculated. And – as always – it was a real pleasure to once again work closely with experts from - not only Czech Republic - but colleagues from Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary as well."ASB Group has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver high-quality payroll services tailored to the needs of international clients. The launch of the Payroll Calculator further reinforces ASB Group's position as one of the leaders in the payroll industry, providing innovative solutions that drive business success.For more information about the CE4 Payroll Calculator and to start using it, please visit ASB Group's Payroll Calculator website:

