Arab Health To Celebrate 50Th Edition In 2025

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The 2024 edition secured deals worth more than AED9 billion, welcoming more than 58,000 visitors and hosting over 3,600 exhibitors from over 180 countries The 50th edition of Arab will run from 27 – 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6 November 2024 : Arab Health, the Middle East's largest and most important healthcare event and congress, will celebrate its 50th edition when it returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27 - 30 January 2025. The show will attract an international audience under the theme of 'Where the world of healthcare meets'.

Last year, record-breaking business deals exceeding AED9 billion were completed, along with

record participation from 3,627 exhibitors and more than 58,000 visitors, which has increased year on year.

Since its inception in 1975 with just over 40 exhibitors, Arab Health has grown into a globally recognised event. Initially focused on showcasing medical products, the exhibition has grown steadily, increasing

regional and international participants throughout the 80s and '90s before securing global recognition in the 2000s.

Today, Arab Health attracts an audience of leading healthcare figures and international exhibitors from around the world, with the 2025 edition expected to draw more than 3,800 exhibitors, many unveiling world-exclusive innovations in the healthcare sector, with visitor numbers expected to surpass 60,000.

The 2025 edition is expected to draw more than 3,800 exhibitors as a result of increased floor space, including utilising Al Mustaqbal Hall, with many unveiling world-exclusive innovations in the healthcare sector.

Solenne

Singer, Vice President at

Informa

Markets, said:“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Arab Health, it is a fitting moment to reflect on the evolution of the UAE's healthcare sector, which has developed alongside the nation's growth over the past five decades.

“Through strategic investments, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and international collaborations, the UAE has transformed its healthcare landscape, ensuring high-quality care for its citizens and positioning itself at the centre of medical excellence and innovation.

“Arab Health has been at the heart of this journey, facilitating billions of dollars in deals in the last 50 years, fostering growth, knowledge exchange, and advancements that continue to shape the future of healthcare in the UAE.'

Underscoring the event's commitment to innovation, the 50th-anniversary edition will see the debut of the World of Wellness and the Healthcare ESG conferences, which focus on the future of healthcare. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge wellness and sustainability initiatives, with presentations ranging from groundbreaking pharmaceutical developments to innovative health tourism initiatives aimed at fostering a healthier and more sustainable future.

The Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone, powered by Cityscape, will offer visitors an immersive experience of the future of healthcare. This pioneering showcase will feature demonstrations of innovative

and sustainable healthcare technologies, highlighting how technologies can seamlessly integrate with state-of-the-art medical equipment to enhance the overall patient care environment.

The Transformation Zone will feature talks, product showcases, and the popular Innov8 Start-up competition. Last year, VitruvianMD won the competition and a cash prize of US$10,000 for their technology, which combines biomedical engineering with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI).

The Future Health Summit will return this year, bringing together global experts to address the topic of AI in action: Transforming Healthcare Delivery. The invite-only summit creates an opportunity for senior government officials and healthcare CEOs to network and gain insights into the forthcoming groundbreaking advancements in the industry.

Ross Williams, Senior Exhibition Director, Informa Markets, said: 'AI in healthcare, though still in its early stages, is showing immense promise. Research is focused on developing advanced algorithms that leverage deep learning and machine vision, enabling the automatic correlation of patient data with clinical insights.”

“Ultimately, AI has the potential to facilitate more timely and accurate diagnoses, improving patient outcomes, which is exactly what we want to address during the Future Health Summit,” he added.

Medical professionals attending Arab Health 2025 will have access to nine Continuing Medical Education (CME) accredited conferences, taking place at Conrad Dubai, including radiology, obstetrics and gynaecology, quality management, surgery, emergency medicine, infection control, public health, decontamination and sterilisation, and healthcare leadership. Orthopaedics will be a non-CME invite-only conference.

In addition, four new thought leadership non-CME accredited conferences will take place: EmpowHer: Women in Healthcare, Digital Health and AI, Healthcare Leadership, and

Investment.

An extended version of the Arab Health Village will return, designed to provide visitors to the show with a space to network in a more relaxed environment where food and beverages are available. The area will be open throughout show days and into the evening.

Arab Health 2025 will be supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.