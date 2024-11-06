Bolivar’S Controlled Slide: Venezuela’S New Currency Strategy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's recent decision to allow the bolivar to depreciate marks a significant shift in its economic strategy. The has let the official slide to nearly 43 bolivars per dollar, down from 37 in early October. This move aims to address the growing gap between official and black rates.



The currency has faced intense pressure since the disputed July presidential election. Venezuelans have been selling bolivars for U.S. dollars, seeking security. On the black market, the bolivar now trades at around 51 per dollar, compared to 44 in early October.



This depreciation strategy carries substantial risks for a country with a history of hyperinflation. President Nicolás Maduro had managed to bring inflation down to double digits this year. He achieved this by cutting spending and injecting dollars into the currency market.



The central bank has spent over $2 billion in recent months to stabilize the currency. This has depleted oil revenues, the country's primary source of income. In October alone, the bank sold about $500 million through the banking system.







Venezuela's economy has been closely tied to oil price fluctuations for decades. The country experienced a severe economic contraction from 2013, with GDP shrinking by around 80%. Recent years have seen a modest recovery, but challenges persist.



The Venezuelan Finance Observatory reported that monthly inflation in September 2024 was 3.4%. The annualized rate reached 46%, indicating an acceleration in price increases compared to August. The accumulated inflation rate for 2024 hit 30.4% by September.



Education costs rose by 6%, while food prices increased by 5.1%. Services and entertainment saw increases of 4.5% and 4.1% respectively. Regional variations were evident, with Nueva Esparta experiencing the highest inflation at 4.6%.

The government's strategy of anchoring the exchange rate has contributed to decelerating inflation. However, this approach carries risks. It may reduce the competitiveness of locally produced goods in an environment of high taxes and poor infrastructure.



Venezuela's economy remains highly dollarized. Changes in the bolivar-dollar exchange rate typically pass through to prices almost linearly. The parallel market exchange rate, not the official one, plays a crucial role in price formation.



The coming months will be critical in determining whether the government can maintain economic stability. Political uncertainty following the July elections has raised concerns about the sustainability of recent economic gains.



This situation highlights the delicate balance between currency management and inflation control. It also underscores the challenges of economic recovery in a country grappling with political tensions and external pressures.







