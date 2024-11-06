Maldivian President's Quest For A“Collective Vision”

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Male, November 6: Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has officially inaugurated the public consultation process for his ambitious '20-Year National Development Plan'. The landmark initiative is poised to chart the course for the nation's socioeconomic and infrastructural development over the next two decades, with an emphasis on sustainable growth, inclusivity, and resilience.

In his opening remarks, President Muizzu highlighted the plan as a cornerstone of his administration's commitment to a people-centric approach to governance.

“The Maldives stands at a pivotal juncture. Our aspirations for a prosperous and resilient nation must be rooted in a collective vision, shaped by the voices of our people. This consultation is not just a formality but a foundation to ensure our policies truly reflect the will and needs of every Maldivian,” he said.

The '20-Year National Development Plan' is designed to address core areas critical to the Maldives' future, including economic diversification, environmental sustainability, healthcare, education reform, digital transformation, and enhanced public services.

The President stressed that this blueprint will incorporate the expertise of policy makers, industry leaders, and international partners while prioritizing grassroots feedback.

The event featured discussions with senior government officials, members of civil society, and representatives from various sectors who spoke on the importance of a shared vision.

The President called on the public to engage actively in the consultation process through designated town hall meetings, online platforms, and submission channels set up nationwide.

Highlighting key goals, Dr. Muizzu reiterated,“This plan is not just for the government; it's for the future of every citizen, from young students to senior community members. Your ideas and insights will help shape the next chapter of our nation's story.”

The public consultation process will run for several months, enabling comprehensive input from across the Maldives, including the most remote atolls. Following this phase, the government will integrate the feedback to refine and finalize the development strategy, ensuring a robust and adaptable roadmap that reflects national priorities.

Public reaction to the President's announcement has been largely positive, with stakeholders expressing hope that their participation will lead to actionable change and progress. Experts believe that this inclusive approach could set a new benchmark for participatory policy-making in the Maldives, officials said.

The event closed with a panel discussion addressing anticipated challenges and opportunities, underscoring the administration's commitment to transparency and collaboration throughout the process, they added.

