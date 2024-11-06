NJ Top Docs Proudly Presents The South Jersey MS Center For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUDUBON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The South Jersey MS Center has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2024, highlighting the outstanding expertise of Dr. Indrani Hightower, Dr. Steven Bromley, and Dr. Keith Preis.Located in Audubon and Linwood, New Jersey, the South Jersey MS Center provides tailored treatments for a range of neurological conditions, including dementia, headaches, movement disorders, seizures, multiple sclerosis, neuro-immunology, and neuromuscular diseases.Dr. Steven Bromley, the Director and Founder, focuses on managing multiple sclerosis and migraines. He also specializes in epilepsy, traumatic brain injury, and movement disorders. Dr. Indrani Hightower, a board-certified neurologist, specializes in multiple sclerosis and epilepsy. Dr. Keith Preis, fluent in Russian, offers expertise in pain management, migraine treatment, and diagnostic testing, including EMG and EEG.The center features one of the largest private infusion suites in New Jersey, offering IV biologic therapies, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and hydration services to support patient health.The South Jersey MS Center is committed to personalized care, ensuring that each patient receives tailored attention to meet their specific needs.To learn more about The South Jersey MS Center please visit:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

