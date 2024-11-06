Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Forecast, 2021-2030: Innovations In Connectivity And Coverage Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market

Wi-Fi Range Extender to Reach $3357.8 Million by 2030

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030”, the global Wi-Fi range extender Industry size was valued at $1250.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3357.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.8%.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:The Wi-Fi range extender market share is expected to register substantial growth in the future, owing to an increase in demand for the Wi-Fi range extender. The primary objective of installing a Wi-Fi range extender is getting connected to the internet irrespective of the location such as school, office, and public areas such as train stations and airports. Such wide applications of Wi-Fi range extenders drive the market growth.Furthermore, the development of smart homes and smart cities is expected to provide growth opportunities for the Wi-Fi range extender market Players.The Wi-Fi extender type segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the fact that the Wi-Fi extender provides a better coverage area and an easy setup process. The residential application segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.4%, owing to an increase in several connected devices and a rise in the adoption of smart homes. By region, the Wi-Fi range extender market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The analysis identified that North America contributed the maximum revenue in 2020. The Wi-Fi range extender market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate compared to other regions. Factors such as high internet penetration and low-cost internet services contribute toward the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Competitive Analysis:The Wi-Fi Range Extender industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market include,LINKSYS (BELKIN INTERNATIONAL (FIT)LUTRON ELECTRONICS CO., INC.CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.NETGEAR, INC.HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. (HUAWEI)D-LINK CORPORATIONASUSTEK COMPUTER INC. (ASUS)TP-LINK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.TRENDNET INC.SHENZHEN TENDA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.The market players such as Netgear Inc, D-Link, Cisco, and Lutron are focusing their investment on technologically advanced products. For instance, Lutron launched the Caseta Smart Motion Sensor and Caseta Repeater at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, held in Las Vegas. Caseta Repeater was ideal for homes that need extra range or coverage for unique room layouts. D-Link launched two new range extenders named AC1750 Mesh Wi-Fi (DAP-1755) and AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi (DAP-1955), which offer users built-in processing that reduces congestion and increases network efficiencies.COVID-19 has impacted the global electronics and semiconductor sector, due to which production facilities as well as new projects have stalled, which has increased the demand for Wi-Fi range extenders in the industries. The emergence of COVID-19 has lowered the Wi-Fi range extender market growth in 2020 and is estimated to witness decent growth till the end of 2021. Implementation of partial or complete lockdowns across various countries globally is the prime reason for the low growth rate.Inquiry before Buying:Key Findings Of The Study- The residential segment is projected to be the major application growth segment during the forecast period.- North America dominated the market followed by Europe.- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North American Wi-Fi range extender market.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

