Spree Hospitality Expands Footprints In Maharashtra, Signs New Property In Kolhapur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 6 November 2024: Spree Hospitality, a subsidiary of India's leading tech EaseMyTrip, announced the signing of its latest property in the vibrant city of Kolhapur. Set to open on 1st December 2024, this new addition marks another milestone in Spree Hospitality's rapid expansion, offering travellers a seamless blend of modern amenities and local charm in one of Maharashtra's culturally rich cities.



Located on Rajaram Road, the property presents excellent accessibility, just a 5-minute drive from the bus stand and railway station, making it a convenient choice for travellers. This new property is designed to cater to diverse guest needs, from residential conferences and corporate stays to transit and leisure travel, especially for visitors heading towards the famous Mahalakshmi Temple.



The property offers 42 beautifully designed rooms that promise comfort and modern amenities, making it an ideal destination for various travellers. Spree Hospitality's Kolhapur property also features a spacious banquet hall, aptly named Celebrate, capable of accommodating up to 150 guests, perfect for hosting conferences, weddings, and other social gatherings. For dining, guests can enjoy a meal at Treat, the in-house restaurant catering to 60 guests, offering a multi-cuisine menu that promises a delightful culinary experience. For those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere, Elevate, the restro bar with an open area, can cater to 80 guests, providing an ideal spot to unwind.



Commenting on the new property, Mr. Sagar Khurana, COO of Spree Hospitality, said, "We are excited to expand our footprint in Kolhapur, a city known for its rich culture and heritage. This new property is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences in strategic locations across India. We are confident that our guests will enjoy the blend of comfort, convenience, and modern amenities that we have curated for this property."



In addition to these offerings, the property is equipped with a gymnasium, an indoor games room, and a library, ensuring guests have access to recreational facilities for a well-rounded stay. This newest addition to Spree Hospitality's growing portfolio reflects the brand's commitment to delivering high-quality experiences across India. Whether guests are visiting Kolhapur for business, leisure, or a pilgrimage, the property promises to provide comfort and convenience.



Spree Hospitality continues to strengthen its presence in India with this new property, staying true to its goal of offering exceptional hospitality experiences.



About Spree Hospitality



Founded by Keshav Baljee in 2010, Spree Hospitality, a subsidiary of EaseMyTrip is India's leading boutique and mid-market hospitality operator. Spree focuses on full-service, high-quality hotels across key destinations in India. Its tagline is“Do More” – which means going above and beyond for our guests, our partners, and our employees. By doing this, we convert normal“stays” to“Sprees”. Come Spree with us on your next stay. Spree currently operates over 35+ properties across India, with many upcoming properties as well.

