Ukraine Exempts Mobile Network Operators From Forced Blackouts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers included technical facilities operated by companies in the list of critical sites that are not subject to compulsory blackout schedules.

That's according to 1260 of November 1, Ukrinform reports.

Electricity consumption restriction schedules shall not be applied to the elements of Security and Defense Forces, as well as to electronic communication facilities and/or structures of electronic communication networks in line with the lists drawn up by the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Networks.

Also, it was determined that the list of critical infrastructure facility, which shall be ensured priority power supply, shall be valid until June 1, 2025.

Germany hands EUR 2.4M to UNIDO project toward restoring Ukraine's "green industry"

As reported, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection obliged mobile network operators until February 1, 2025, to ensure the operation of networks during scheduled, emergency, or forced power outages for up to 10 hours.

At the same time, mobile network operators said ensuring full autonomy of mobile communications and internet access for 10 hours amid power outages was an extreme challenge.

Photo: CMU