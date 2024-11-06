Sweden Hosts 43,000 Ukrainians Under Temporary Protection Status Interior Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 43,000 Ukrainians have received temporary protection status in Sweden.

That's according to Ukraine's of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, who spoke at a meeting with the Minister of Civil Defense of Sweden, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Ukrinform reports, referring to the ministry's press service.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to your people and the of Sweden for granting 43,000 of our citizens temporary protection in your country. This is a great contribution to our friendship and we appreciate it," Klymenko said, addressing the Swedish delegation.

The Minister briefed partners on the unique experience gained in repelling Russian aggression and dealing with its consequences.

With the approach of winter cold, Russia has focused on destroying, damaging or disrupting operations of Ukraine's energy infrastructure by launching missiles and kamikaze UAVs, which have become a key feature of modern warfare.

Klymenko recalled that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is ready to exchange experience with Swedish partners in the field of unmanned aviation, noting that Sweden's joining the Drone Coalition is“an important step”.

The parties also discussed the issue of setting up a system of shelters within the framework of the Civil Protection Coalition signed earlier between the governments of Sweden and Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said the ministry regularly runs command and staff exercises across regions to enhance response to potential blackouts jointly with central authorities and local self-government bodies.

He assured that the rescuers and police have clear estimates of forces and equipment required to address certain tasks.

"That is the reason why the State Emergency Service and the National Police, in cooperation with local communities, are deploying 'Invincibility Points'. Also, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service control the functioning of shelters, their accessibility and equipment," the minister said.

Bohlin thanked the Ukrainian side for fruitful cooperation.

"Of course, we will support all your strategies, because they clearly coincide with ours. We will also do our best to enhance cooperation between our ministries. We share your vision of the security situation, which certainly has an impact on Sweden. In addition, we want to learn from your experience in order to strengthen our security capabilities as well," said the Swedish Minister of Civil Defense.

After the Swedish side announced two aid packages for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Klymenko assured that all international technical assistance is accounted for and utilized exclusively as intended.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Sweden handed over two aid packages to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine worth a total of EUR 9 million.