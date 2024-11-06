Canada Concerned Over Russia's Increasingly Hostile Actions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada has expressed concerns to Russia over the latter's harmful activities that threaten the security of Canadians.

That's according to CBC News citing Public Safety spokesperson Tim Warmington as saying, Ukrinform saw.



"The of Canada is aware of and deeply concerned with Russia's intensifying campaign, from incidents and disinformation operations to sabotage activities. Canada has expressed this concern directly to Russian officials and unequivocally stated that any threat to the safety and security of Canadians is unacceptable," Warmington said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that there is currently no imminent threat to Canadians, but "Canadian national security and law enforcement agencies are working in close cooperation with our allies on this serious matter to keep Canadians safe".

As Ukrinform reported, referring to WSJ , in July 2024, Russia set off explosions in DHL hubs in Leipzig (Germany) and Birmingham (UK). These incidents were part of an operation aimed at setting on fire cargo and passenger planes bound for the United States and Canada.

NYT reported that the plot was organized by Russia's military agency GRU. Its goal wasn't entirely clear, the Times report said, adding it could have been to set fires at DHL logistics hubs, perhaps to deliver a warning.

But the Times reported Western intelligence agencies are also looking into whether Moscow intended something more sinister, such as destroying planes on U.S. runways, setting off bombs at U.S. warehouses or even blowing up aircraft mid-flight.