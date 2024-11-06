عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kashmir Tourism Players Call For Peace, Condemn Terror Attacks

Kashmir Tourism Players Call For Peace, Condemn Terror Attacks


11/6/2024 12:07:42 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- tourism players in Kashmir on Tuesday condemned the terror incidents in the valley, calling them unacceptable, and said the industry is committed to supporting the government in restoring peace.

Addressing a joint press conference of several business leaders associated with the sector here, tourism players said they want peace in the Kashmir valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not acceptable to Kashmiris. We request those who are behind these, do not do this. It will not be acceptable that people get killed and the Economy gets destroyed here,” Jammu Kashmir Hoteliers Club chairman Mushtaq Chaya said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said lakhs of people are dependent on tourism for their sustenance and such incidents aim to derail peace and impact tourism.

“It is unacceptable to Kashmiris. We want peace only. We condemn these incidents,” Chaya added.

Read Also Day After Grenade Attack, Security Beefed Up In Srinagar Centre Busy With Maharashtra And Jharkhand Polls, Has Little Time To Focus On J&K: Shiv Sena (UBT)

On Sunday, a grenade attack near the Tourist Reception Center (TRC) left 11 persons injured. Before that, non-locals were targeted in a spate of attacks since the formation of the elected government in J-K.

Addressing the presser, another tourism player, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, said the government needs to look for the root cause of such incidents, and then find its solution.

“We have to address issues like unemployment and drug abuse,” he added.

Rauf Tramboo, president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), said the society as a whole and the industry in particular strongly condemns such incidents, and assured full support to the government to curb them.

“We are at the beck and call of the government. We assure our full support to the government to curb such incidents. We request the security agencies to get proactive to curb such elements,” Tramboo said.

Asked about National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's recent remarks that there were apprehensions that such attacks were taking place to destabilise Omar Abdullah-led government, Chaya said there should be investigations.

“He (Farooq Abdullah) is our tallest leader. He is right. These (attacks) did not take place for 2-3 years, but are happening now when the new government has taken over. There should be investigations,” he said.

Acknowledging that there has been some impact of the attacks on tourist arrivals, Chaya said they want to send out a message to tourists that Kashmir is a safe place and that they can travel to any place anytime.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN06112024000215011059ID1108855323


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search