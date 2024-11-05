Panama Headlines For Tuesday November 5, 2024
11/5/2024 11:10:54 PM
Hotels in the interior face losses due to severe rains and floods. 25,581 people were transported by sea during national holidays. 75 thousand vehicles return to Panama after the national holidays marked by heavy rains and floods. Authorities are monitoring a tropical disturbance that threatens to become a cyclone. President Mulino flies over the sectors affected by the floods. Imhpa warns: 90% probability of cyclonic development north of Panama. The rains will continue to hit the country, says the Imhpa. 'I don't want a crisis to turn into Political acts': Mulino on aid to victims. Due to red alert, Meduca suspends classes throughout Panama for this Wednesday, November 6. Thomas Christiansen leads La Roja in a November full of national pride. Patriotic parades on November 5 in Colón and the rest of the country have been suspended. Tense atmosphere in Colón after parades are suspended on Colón Day today; crowd control units arrive. Panamanian Italy Mora is expelled from the Miss Universe pageant. Power struggle and clashes in Las Garzas: Mulino orders that only Sinaproc handle aid for victims. Bomb threats and software failures are some of the problems on election day in the USA today. Americans vote between nerves, hope and fear: 'I'm scared' says an American.
