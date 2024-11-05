Government Dismisses Deputy Defense Chief Dzhyhyr

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers approved the resifnation of Deputy of Defense Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

That's according to the order posted on its website Tuesday, as seen by Ukrinform.

"Yuriy Anatoliyovych Dzhyhyr shall be dismissed from the position of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine at his own motion," the order reads.

Dzhyhyr held the position from September 27, 2023.

confirms first clashes between Ukrainian forces and DPRK troop

From 2018 to 2020, he was Deputy Minister of Finance, leading the area of financing the development of human capital. In 2020, he returned to supporting reforms in public financing of human capital development as a consultant to international development organizations. He served as part of research projects run by the World Bank and World Health Organization.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 1, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov filed a motion with the the Cabinet of Ministers for the dismissal of Deputy Defense Ministers Stanislav Hayder, Oleksandr Serhiy, Yuriy Dzhyyr, and State Secretary Liudmila Darahan. On the same day, the government dismissed Stanislav Heyder Liudmila Darahan, leaving other officials in their positions.

On October 11, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Serhii Boiev and Serhii Melnyk as Deputy Ministers of Defense for European Integration.