Haigam Wetland In North Kashmir Now A Wasteland: EPG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Environmental Policy Group (EPG) has raised concern over the severe degradation of the Haigam Wetland in north Kashmir's Sopore, following a recent inspection that revealed the wetland as a barren and parched landscape with no visible birdlife, water or vegetation. Once a sanctuary for migratory birds, the wetland now resembles a wasteland, according to EPG's findings.
Led by members of its Governing Council, the EPG team was dismayed to find no trace of migratory birds or any signs of wetland ecosystem health, contradicting the Wildlife Department's recent claims of bird arrivals in Kashmir's wetlands.“There wasn't a single bird in sight-no water, no vegetation, nothing to attract or sustain birdlife,” an EPG representative said.
Describing the site as“a dry and parched wasteland”, EPG members accused the Wildlife Department of spreading“baseless propaganda” regarding bird arrivals.
The EPG further said that Haigam, Lolipora and Hari Taar wetland areas, which previously supported rich bird habitats, have been rendered unsuitable for any form of wildlife due to the absence of water and vegetation.“We could drive for miles through Haigam Wetland without encountering water or vegetation,” said Er Aijaz Rasool, a Governing Council member.“It's painfully clear there's no truth to the Wildlife Department's narrative.”
In light of the degradation's impact on biodiversity and local communities that rely on the wetland for their livelihoods, the EPG has called for a transparent investigation. The group urged the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to scrutinize the Wildlife Department's actions and hold officials accountable for their claims.
“There is an urgent need to restore this critical ecosystem,” the EPG said, adding that it has severe consequences for migratory birds and local residents who depend on a healthy wetland.
The Haigam Wetland, a Ramsar site spanning 7.25 square kilometres and 1,400 hectares, was once rich with reed beds and served as a winter haven for migratory birds like the White-Headed Duck, Shoveler, Red-Crested Pochard, and Mallard.
