The Dollar Is Ready To Start The Trend
Date
11/5/2024 2:09:08 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The dollar index is in a starting position and ready to start another move. October was the best month for the DXY in almost two years, but it has pulled back from local extremes in recent days, reaching the first retracement line at 78.6% of the last rally. This pullback is consolidating liquidity, which could come into play when the trend is determined.
MENAFN05112024000156011031ID1108853806
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.