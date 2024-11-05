Carola Gräfin Von Schmettow Appointed As A Member Of The Supervisory Board Of ZEAL Network SE
Hamburg, 05 November 2024. ZEAL Network SE announces that the Hamburg Local Court has appointed Carola Gräfin von Schmettow as a new member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.
The court appointment is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2025, which will then have to decide on a reappointment.
“We are very pleased to have won Carola von Schmettow for the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE. With her many years of capital market and supervisory board experience, she has the right qualifications to accompany ZEAL in its next phase of growth,” says Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE.
Von Schmettow studied mathematics at Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf. After completing her studies, she began her career at HSBC Germany, where she worked for 29 years, including 17 years on the Management Board and six years as Spokeswoman of the Management Board.
“I am very much looking forward to working with my colleagues of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board. ZEAL is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year as a German e-commerce pioneer and, with its innovative and entrepreneurial approach, has outstanding potential for further sustainable growth,” says Carola von Schmettow.
About ZEAL
ZEAL Network is an e-commerce group of companies based in Hamburg and the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. Founded in 1999, we brought lotteries to the internet. Today, the ZEAL group now has around one million active customers and more than 200 employees at three locations. ZEAL allows the participation in state-licensed lotteries via the LOTTO24 and Tipp24 brands and also offers its own lottery products. ZEAL also owns the brands ZEAL Instant Games, ZEAL Ventures and ZEAL Iberia. In 2024, the ZEAL Group celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since our foundation, growth, innovation and success are at the heart of what we do.
Press Contact:
ZEAL Network SE
Kristin Splieth
Head of Corporate Communications
...
Tel: +49 (0) 40 808117560
