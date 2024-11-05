Toobit Lists APF Coin (APFC) For Spot Trading On November 5, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is pleased to announce that APF Coin (APFC) is now available for spot trading as of November 5, 2024, at 8AM UTC. Developed by APF DIGITALAGRIFUND CR s.r.o., a part of the APF GROUP, APFC offers a unique approach to combining investments with cryptocurrency.

About APF Coin (APFC) and APF GROUP

APF Coin is backed by assets from APF GROUP and issued by APF DIGITALAGRIFUND CR s.r.o., a company based in the Czech Republic and registered with the Czech National Bank (CNB). Although this registration does not authorize APF DIGITALAGRIFUND to offer public investments under CNB supervision, it operates independently with a distinct focus on agriculture investment.

Purpose and Vision of APF Coin

The APFC token was created to provide a stable and conservative investment option by channeling funds into agricultural assets. Through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), APFC is primarily raising capital to acquire agricultural land and invest in both agriculture-related securities and cryptocurrencies. The project aims to create a low-risk, transparent investment that preserves value for holders, even amid inflation and rising interest rates.

The funds raised from APFC are intended to remain within the Czech Republic and will be used for the acquisition of agricultural land. Investors can rely on regular updates via the company's website, which will provide insight into the current value of their investments and the overall performance of APF GROUP. APFC aims to ensure its customers benefit from the stability of land-based assets combined with the versatility of blockchain technology.

Key Features of APF Coin (APFC)

– Ethereum-Based Security : APFC is built on the Ethereum Mainnet, with MetaMask as the primary wallet for holding and transferring tokens.

– Transparent Performance Tracking : APF GROUP will publish updates on the performance and value of APFC investments, fostering transparency for investors.

– Conservative Investment with Stable Returns : APFC is designed as a conservative investment option, focused on long-term stability and value preservation, particularly in fluctuating economic conditions.

As the project progresses, APF GROUP plans to adapt APFC's framework to meet evolving market demands and regulatory changes, ensuring that the project remains responsive and forward-looking.

Listing Information

– Trading Pair : APFC/USDT

Trading Start : November 5, 2024, at 8AM UTC

– Deposit Open : November 4, 2024,

Toobit invites investors to explore the innovative approach of APF Coin, merging the traditional stability of agricultural assets with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrency. Discover how APFC is paving the way for modern, asset-backed investments.

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: