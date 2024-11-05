Great Oaks Church Opens In Mankato, Minnesota, With Focus On Local Community And University Outreach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Great Oaks Church Service

Stephen Jones, Pastor of Great Oaks Church

Great Oaks Church, a new church in Mankato, MN, held it's first service on Oct. 6th, 2024. They hope to reach Minnesota State University and the Mankato area.

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Great Oaks Church held its opening service on October 6, 2024, marking the establishment of a new congregation in Mankato, Minnesota. Located at Mankato Christian Academy, 709 S Broad St, Mankato, MN 56001, the church meets every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.Adding to the vibrant landscape of churches in Mankato, Minnesota , Great Oaks Church is part of the Salt Network, a family of churches focused on planting congregations in college towns across the country, with an emphasis on community and student engagement. The mission of Great Oaks is to support and serve the Mankato area, as well as the campus community at Minnesota State University. This new church plant fosters connections, builds relationships, and engages with individuals across various demographics, with a strong focus on the student population.As a part of the Salt Network, Great Oaks Church benefits from shared resources, collaborative events, and partnerships with other network churches nationwide. The Salt Network's model supports the establishment of churches in university-centered cities, working to create vibrant, localized communities through shared faith and service initiatives.For further information about Great Oaks Church, including details on upcoming services and events, visit the Great Oaks Church website .About Great Oaks ChurchEstablished in 2024, Great Oaks Church is a new church in Mankato, Minnesota , designed to serve the local community and the campus of Minnesota State University. As part of the Salt Network, Great Oaks Church joins the network of across the US, dedicated to community building and student engagement in university towns across the United States.About the Salt NetworkThe Salt Network is a coalition of churches united by a mission to reach college students and establish new congregations in university-centered locations across the country. Through these efforts, the Salt Network works to create connected communities, serving both local residents and students.

