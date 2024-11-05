Supporting Indigenous Communities

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cummins

Cummins announces commitment to Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) Program

Cummins delivers superior solutions for its customers to power their communities and the world. It does that with the company's steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion – winning with the power of difference.

In honor of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples and as part of Cummins' objective to create positive and meaningful relations with Indigenous businesses and communities in the region, Cummins is proud to announce it is now at the“Committed” level of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) Program.

Shashiraj Shanbhag, Vice President, Product & Service Management – Canada, and leader of the Canada Indigenous Relations initiative at Cummins:“We have been doing a great deal of work specific to Indigenous communities in Canada for several years. Since recently joining the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations Program at the Committed Level, the program will provide Cummins with external validation to all the work our employees have been doing and additional opportunities to do even more. The PAIR certification is an excellent opportunity for us to measure and strengthen our work in deepening relations with Indigenous communities throughout Canada.”

The work of PAIR

Established by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business, the PAIR Program is a rigorous, independent third-party certification program for corporate performance in Indigenous relations. The process evaluates measurable outcomes and initiatives in four performance areas: Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development and Community Relations.

Since its inception in 2001, PAIR has maintained its position as the foremost corporate social responsibility program, with a distinct focus on Indigenous relations. PAIR's certification program instills a strong sense of confidence in communities due to its foundation on independent third-party validation of company reports, and the ultimate company rating is decided by a panel of Indigenous business professionals. As a PAIR committed company, Cummins will undergo the process of external verification and work collectively with the CCIB and Indigenous stakeholders toward the long-term goal of achieving Gold Certification.

The work of Cummins Canada

Cummins' commitment to PAIR is another step on the company's journey to building a diverse global culture, which includes expanding its relations with Indigenous Peoples in Canada and around the world. As part of this journey, Cummins and its employees located in Canada have taken the following steps:



Established an Indigenous Relations team with about 15 active volunteers across Canada

1400+ employees in Canada have completed Indigenous Awareness Training Supported initiatives for Indigenous communities in areas of Education and Equity with more than USD 100,000 of funding from Cummins Grant

As a global organization amongst a diverse and growing group of companies from across Canada that share a commitment to the Indigenous community, Cummins Canada continues to develop relationships with Indigenous peoples across the country and seeks ongoing ways to support the communities in which it lives and works. In its commitment to fostering positive change, Cummins also looks inward, engaging its own employees in initiatives that promote understanding, respect and collaboration with Indigenous peoples.

To learn more about Cummins' ongoing commitment to not only Indigenous communities but to the many communities employees live and serve throughout the world, please visit cummins .

Cummins Inc.

Cummins, a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products.