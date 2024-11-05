Mara Murphy Wins 2024 DWI Tom Intoxicated Driving Prevention Scholarship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Murphy will receive $2,500 to dedicate toward her continued education at the University of California Davis.

- DWI TomSYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DWI Tom 's“What We Can Do to Prevent People From Driving Intoxicated in Our Communities?” Scholarship asks students to think critically about why people get behind the wheel after drinking too much. Students have between 500 and 1,000 words to discuss means that might improve awareness of the dangers of drunk driving and reduce accidents in their communities.This year, the scholarship selection committee was moved and impressed by Mara Murphy's multi-faceted assessment of the dangers of drunk driving. While compassionate to those facing addiction, Murphy's address of roadway dangers encourages an improved societal and legislative response to negligent drivers.Specifically, Murphy advocated for greater access to anti-addiction programs, improved public safety awareness campaigns in high-risk communities, and heightened police response in areas that see the greatest number of drunk driving accidents per year.Murphy can use DWI Tom's $2,500 in financial support to continue pursuing her degree in neurobiology, physiology, and behavior. Once she graduates, she intends to apply to a United States medical program and hopes she can use her education to pursue a career in emergency medicine.Murphy is already making strides in her effort to serve as an emergency aid to people in need. She is a nationally recognized EMT who volunteers her time with organizations like YoloCares and Atria Covell Gardens.DWI Tom and its team once again applaud Murphy's complex approach to the topic of drunk driving reduction efforts throughout the United States. We hope students and legislators can take cues from her suggestions to improve safety in high-risk communities.About DWI TomNew York residents deserve the opportunity to work with attorneys who will prioritize their best interests after a DWI. That's why Tom Anelli & Associates with DWI Defense firm advocate for people in Syracuse, Albany, Watertown, Binghamton, Rochester, and Buffalo. We're here to defend those charged with DWIs and protect their futures.Our long history of advocacy has helped many New York families avoid the unreasonable fallout of inaccurate or ill-intended DWI charges. We want our passion for defense to continue to protect those in need of help navigating New York's criminal system.Whether you're dealing with a long-term addiction or addressing the fallout of a one-time mistake, DWI Tom is on your side. You can book a free defense consultation with our staff right now.

Tom Anelli

DWI Tom

+1 800-394-1100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.