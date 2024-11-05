Sikkim Forms Committee For ST Status To 12 Communities

(MENAFN- IANS) Gangtok, Nov 5 (IANS) The Sikkim has set up a high-level committee to explore pathways for including 12 unlisted indigenous communities of the state in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category under the Indian Constitution, officials said on Tuesday.

The committee, under the Social Welfare Department, is tasked with examining socio-cultural, historical, and justifications to support the communities' inclusion.

According to an official statement, the committee will be chaired by Prof. B.V. Sharma, Director of the Anthropological Survey of India and Director General of the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation, with Prof. Mahendra P. Lama, a senior economist and professor. Lama has been given the vice-chairman position in the committee.

The committee comprises distinguished members from various academic, administrative, and social backgrounds, including experts in anthropology, sociology, and public administration.

The committee will conduct an ethnographic and anthropological study of the 12 communities in question – Bhujel, Gurung, Jogi, Kirat Khambu Rai, Kirat Dewan (Yakha), Khas (Chettri-Bahun), Mangar, Newar, Sanyashi, Sunuwar (Mukhia), Thami, and Majhi.

“They will assess socio-cultural, historical, ecological, and constitutional factors to substantiate why these communities should qualify for ST status, aligning with criteria laid out in the Indian Constitution,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the high-level committee will also analyse potential socio-economic, cultural, and national interest benefits that the inclusion of these communities could provide, particularly for Sikkim and the wider Himalayan region.

This includes considerations related to the state's cultural heritage, tribal development, and border security.

The official said that based on the findings, the committee will recommend strategies for formally requesting the Indian government to grant ST status to these communities.

“The high-level committee is expected to submit its report within three months from the notification date, providing a framework for Sikkim's advocacy for inclusion of these communities in the Scheduled Tribes list, a longstanding demand by indigenous groups in the state,” the official added.