House Of Dank Continues Annual Turkey Drive Tradition & Brings Back Canned Food Drive For 2Nd Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DETROIT, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Dank , a prominent name in Michigan's cannabis community, is proud to announce the return of two signature charitable events this holiday season: the Annual Joint Efforts Thanksgiving Turkey Drive and the Canned Food Drive . These initiatives reflect House of Dank's commitment to giving back to Michigan communities, ensuring that individuals and families have access to food during the holiday season.

Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive Has Begun

House of Dank, a prominent name in Michigan's cannabis community, is proud to announce the return of two signature charitable events this holiday season: the Annual Joint Efforts Thanksgiving Turkey Drive and Canned Food Drive.

In collaboration with the Thanksgiving Turkey Drive, House of Dank (H.O.D.) will launch the Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive from November 1st to November 25th. During this period, all House of Dank retail stores will accept donations of non-perishable food items, which will be distributed to local charities. As part of this initiative, H.O.D. has pledged to match all donations received, amplifying the impact of the community's generosity.

"We believe in the power of community and in working together to make a real difference," said Marvin Jamo, Owner of House of Dank. "The Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive is our way of extending support to our neighbors during this critical time of year."

Top-requested donation items include canned goods, pasta, rice, cereal, and other non-perishable staples. All contributions will benefit the communities served by each House of Dank location, ensuring that help reaches those who need it most.

Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Returns to Seven Locations on November 20

On Wednesday, November 20, House of Dank will host its Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive at seven Michigan locations, where free turkeys will be distributed at the following stores on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No purchase is necessary, and House of Dank encourages residents in Detroit, Center Line, River Rouge, Ypsilanti, Monroe, Lapeer, Saginaw and surrounding areas to take part in this cherished tradition.

Since its inception in 2015, the Thanksgiving Turkey Drive at House of Dank's 8 Mile flagship location has provided holiday turkeys to hundreds of Detroit residents. This year, House of Dank is thrilled to continue the tradition across multiple cities to reach more families in need.

Locations & Times:



H.O.D. 8 Mile - 3340 E. 8 Mile Rd., Detroit, MI 48234, at 10:00am

H.O.D. Ann Arbor - 2730 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48103 at 9:00am

H.O.D. Center Line - 26829 Lawrence Ave., Center Line, at 9:00am MI 48015

H.O.D. Fort St . - 3394 S. Fort St., Detroit, MI 48217, at 10:00am

H.O.D. Grand Rapids - 3510 E Mall Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 at 9:00am

H.O.D. Kalamazoo - 1986 S Sprinkle Rd. Kalamazoo, MI 49048 at 9:00am

H.O.D. Lansing - 2905 N East St. Lansing, MI 48906 at 9:00am

H.O.D. Lapeer - 200 E Genesee St., Lapeer, MI 48446 at 9:00am

H.O.D. Saginaw - 3054 E Holland Rd., Saginaw, MI 48601 at 9:00am

H.O.D. Monroe - 14750 Laplaisance Rd., Suite 160, Monroe, MI 48161, at 9:00am H.O.D. Ypsilanti - 80 Ecorse Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48198, at 9:00am

(Times subject to change)

"We're honored to continue this annual tradition, including more locations to reach even more families in the communities we've expanded to," said Marvin Jamo, Owner of House of Dank.

Expanded Commitment to Hunger Relief

With over $20,000 donated to local food banks in recent years and more than 35,000 meals provided to families and individuals, House of Dank's dedication to hunger relief continues. These initiatives build on the company's longstanding mission to uplift Michigan communities through tangible support and compassionate outreach.

For more information on the Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive, including drop-off locations and a list of recommended donation items, please visit .

About House of Dank

House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook .

CONTACT: Angela Cataldo, [email protected]

SOURCE House Of Dank LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED