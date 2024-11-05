AIIMS Rishikesh Provides Aid To Marchula Road Accident Victims

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) AIIMS Rishikesh said on Tuesday that its HEM team was contacted by Uttarakhand Secretary R Rajesh Kumar to provide necessary help to the of the Marchula bus accident.

“Trauma Team was activated and assurance to receive any number of patients was given and the contact was also established with DM Almora who informed that three sick patients were immediately being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh,” an official of the institute said.

He added that these three patients were received by the grounds team of Aeromedical Services AIIMS Rishikesh and adequate was immediately started which included CPR to one patient who was received in cardiac arrest and recovered after CPR from AIIMS Trauma Team.

“In the same helicopter Team of Aeromedical Services AIIMS Rishikesh (under the lead of a Senior Faculty of Trauma Surgery) - took off for Ramnagar where all the patients were gathered,” he added.

He said that the team landed in Ramnagar and was received by several government officials including DM Pauri, ADM Ramnagar and a doctor working in Ramnagar District hospital.

“AIIMS Rishikesh team immediately began examining each patient in detail including their physical examination as per ATLS protocol and also reviewed the available laboratory (AIIMS Doctors examining Marchula accident tragedy on the day of the accident) and radiology of all the 15 patients present there,” the official added.

He said that the team documented all the present injuries and identified three patients with potentially life-threatening injuries, adding that two adults were diagnosed with hemorrhagic shock and another 2.5-year-old girl child with rib fractures and lung injury.

“The 2.5-year-old girl with severe chest trauma was airlifted by AIIMS Tream,” the official said, adding that all three patients were transported via Heli to AIIMS Rishikesh and all the necessary treatment was immediately started.

He said that one more patient was received via ground ambulance to AIIMS Rishikesh.“In total AIIMS Rishikesh received seven patients on the first day and was able to stabilise all seven patients with medical surgical and other advanced procedures such as angioembolisation for a severe life-threatening splenic trauma in the night itself,” he added.

He said that on Tuesday, again call was received from Ramnagar for another patient of the Marchula tragedy with a head injury requiring a higher centre and again a team of doctors and a nurse was flown by Sanjeevani helicopter of AIIMS Aeromedical Services to Ramnagar Hospital and safely completed the medical evacuation of this patient.

“AIIMS Rishikesh team is in close contact with Ramnagar Hospital and local administration and is on alert for any medical help or air evacuation whenever required,” the institute official said.