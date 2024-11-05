Co-Diagnostics, Inc. To Host Booth At MEDICA Trade Fair In Düsseldorf, Germany On Nov 11-14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth and delivering a presentation at the MEDICA 2024 trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany on November 11-14.

MEDICA has become the largest medical B2B trade fair in the world, attracting 83,000 visitors and over 5,300 exhibitors from almost 70 countries. The Company expects to use the opportunity to generate increased interest in its suite of PCR in vitro diagnostic and research products for infectious diseases, and to introduce and promote its Co-Primers® technology and applications to a wide audience of international attendees.

The Company's presentation on its upcoming Co-Dx PCR platform*, titled "Advancing POC/OTC Diagnostics: Innovations in Test Development for the Co-Dx PCR Platform" will take place in Hall 8A Booth G40 on Wednesday, November 13 at 12:05 PM CET.

Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming Co-Dx PCR platform, are invited to visit Booth #3 D15-1. To learn more about the fair, visit .

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR HomeTM, Co-Dx PCR ProTM, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale. The Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

