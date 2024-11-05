Intelligent Technical Solutions Partners With Afineol IT Consulting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Technical Solutions ("ITS"), a portfolio company of Tower Arch Capital, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Afineol IT Consulting ("Afineol") in partnership with Michael and Margaret Strong, the company's owners. Founded in 2000, Afineol is a Sacramento-based managed IT ("MSP"). The partnership with Afineol will further strengthen ITS's geographic footprint and leadership in the Sacramento region.

"Our clients have always trusted us to handle their IT needs, and this partnership allows us to elevate that trust. Working with ITS gives us the tools to offer even more advanced services, while maintaining the personalized support we're known for," said Margaret Strong, President of Afineol.

"By joining ITS, we're ensuring our clients have the best IT support possible. While they'll still work with the same Afineol team they know, they'll also gain access to ITS's deep bench of experts and state-of-the-art services that will future proof their businesses," added Michael Strong, owner of Afineol.

Afineol clients will continue to receive the personalized care they value, now backed by ITS's expanded resources and expertise. ITS is committed to delivering innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the region.

"We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership. This collaboration strengthens our ability to provide even more comprehensive support and advanced technologies to our clients in Sacramento. It will allow us to combine our expertise and resources, which means we're not only expanding our service offerings but also enhancing the value we provide businesses that rely on us to stay secure, efficient, and competitive. Together, we're poised to drive growth for both companies and deliver exceptional results for our clients," said Tom Andrulis, CEO of ITS.



Since partnering with Tower Arch Capital in May of 2022, Intelligent Technical Solutions has acquired eight managed service providers throughout the Western United States and collectively serves over 750 clients across end markets such as architecture, healthcare, non-profit, automotive, professional services, finance, insurance, and several others.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Financing for the transaction was provided by Deerpath Capital. Advisors for ITS included Holland & Hart LLP and BDO USA LLP.

About Intelligent Technical Solutions

Intelligent Technical Solutions is a provider of IT managed services. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, ITS provides managed IT, cloud, cybersecurity,

VoIP phone, and fiber internet services to small and medium sized businesses (20-500 seats) throughout the Midwest and Western United States.

In its decades of service, ITS has received several accolades and recognition from distinguished award-giving bodies. Most recently, the company was recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Other notable awards include the CRN list of 2023 MSP 500 and MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs. For more information, please visit

.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with high-quality family- and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Intelligent Technical Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED