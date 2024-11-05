Groovenexus Makes Waves With Cheeteh Warga Chhora And“GYM” Launch

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, October 25, 2024: GrooveNexus Unveils“Gym” by Kuldeep Antawa and“Cheeteh Warga Chhora” by Vjazzz



On October 23, 2024, GrooveNexus, the dynamic and entertainment brand, launched two videos at Dawn2Dusk Café in Noida. The highly anticipated premieres of Gym by Kuldeep Antawa and Cheeteh Warga Chhora by Vjazzz attracted over 200 guests, including 150 influencers, making it an electrifying evening that bridged influencers and music artists through networking and collaboration.



Purpose of the Event: Building Connections in Music and Media

The event's goal was to create a shared platform where influencers and music artists could connect and collaborate, aligning with GrooveNexus's vision of bringing together creative forces. Organized by GN Creators, a GrooveNexus initiative, the event showcased GrooveNexus's dedication to supporting artists. Founder Himanshu Mishra and co-founder Nishant Mishra attended in person, while co-founder Prabhanjan Deshpande sent his regards remotely.



Key Moments of the Evening

The event featured lively activities, including a live reel-creation session where influencers joined the artists of Gym and Cheeteh Warga Chhora to create social media reels, turning the event into an interactive celebration. Attendees enjoyed capturing the moment, amplifying their experience through shared online content.



Guest and Influencer Participation

The guest list included social media influencers and stars like Pawan Chechi, Veer Bhati, Ankit Nagar, Sapna Sharma, Jasmine, and Vicky Rexwal, among others. Members of ECL's Punjab Veers, including athletes Arshad, Vishal Choudhary, and Devesh Pandey, also attended, adding to the evening's excitement and expanding the networking opportunities.



Artist and Founder Insights

GrooveNexus founder Himanshu Mishra highlighted the depth behind each song, saying,“Cheeteh Warga Chhora isn't just catchy music; it conveys an important message on women's safety and our shared responsibility to protect their rights.” He continued,“With Gym, it's about celebrating fitness and the people who support us in our journey. The audio was released a year ago, and with Pawan Chechi, we felt ready to bring it to life visually.”



Kuldeep Antawa expressed his appreciation for the launch, saying,“I never imagined my song's (Gym) music video would have such a grand debut. GrooveNexus managed it seamlessly, end to end.” Vjazzz, equally enthusiastic, shared,“This is my first project with GrooveNexus, and I'm looking forward to many more. Working with Pawan Chechi, Ankit Nagar, and Jasmine was both fun and highly productive.”



Pawan Chechi, the face of both videos, spoke of his experience, stating,“Himanshu Mishra has been like an elder brother, guiding me through this journey. It's been an honor working with the GrooveNexus team and my co-star, Sapna Sharma.”



About the Songs

Cheeteh Warga Chhora

Now live on GrooveNexus Records' YouTube channel, Cheeteh Warga Chhora is resonating with audiences through its strong narrative. Created by Vjazzz, the song pairs energetic beats with a socially relevant storyline, portraying a brother's unwavering commitment to protecting his sister. Directed by Dishant Aggarwal, the video stars fitness influencer Pawan Chechi, adding intensity and emotional depth. Key contributors included Himanshu Mishra as presenter, production head Akhil Bhardwaj, and scriptwriters Veer Bhati and Anchal Ojha.



Gym

Gym by Kuldeep Antawa is quickly gaining popularity with its catchy hook,“Hale Gym Na Pyar... Thoda Hojunga Tyar.” The song has become a favorite among fitness enthusiasts and romantics. Directed by Mohit "Mohflava" Thakur, the music video features Pawan Chechi and Sapna Sharma in a narrative that blends fitness and romance. Production head Akhil Bhardwaj and assistant directors Veer Bhati and Anchal Ojha contributed to bringing this dynamic story to life.



About the Artists

Vjazzz

Vjazzz, the artist behind Cheeteh Warga Chhora, transitioned from a government career to pursue his love for music in 2014. Known for his work in DJing and his collaborations with Zee Music, Jass Records, and GrooveNexus, Vjazzz has released over 20 tracks in pop and hip-hop genres. His career highlights include Yaari and Joint Manali Ka, which have gained millions of views.



Kuldeep Antawa

Kuldeep Antawa, the voice of Gym, began his journey with Hindi music before gravitating toward Punjabi songs. Overcoming various challenges, he developed his skills as a lyricist and composer, eventually recording his first song in 2019. Gym exemplifies his ability to capture energetic themes, supported by Kamal Samlerhi's lyrics and Red Music Studio's production.



Contact Information

For media inquiries or additional details, contact GrooveNexus at ....



About GrooveNexus: GrooveNexus is dedicated to nurturing talent and producing music that resonates globally. With a commitment to blending creativity and social impact, GrooveNexus continues to support unique voices and compelling stories in the music industry.



Both Cheeteh Warga Chhora and Gym are now live on GrooveNexus Records' YouTube channel, ready for fans to enjoy.

