Ukraine, Lithuania Strengthen Cooperation In Defense Industry
11/5/2024 9:11:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of Ukroboronprom and the Republic of Lithuania have discussed the prospects for further cooperation in the defense industry.
Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The meeting participants discussed the state of implementation of current joint projects and promising areas of cooperation. They also talked about the growing capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry and the development of high-precision long-range weapons,” the statement reads.
According to Smetanin, cooperation between Lithuanian manufacturers and Ukrainian defense companies is mutually beneficial, as Ukrainian arms manufacturers share their expertise and experience with their allies. As a result, such cooperation will strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries.
As reported, the Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Lithuania Rustem Umerov and Laurinas Kasciunas and Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin signed a memorandum on the joint production of UAVs, ammunition, and EW equipment.
