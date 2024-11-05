Pourmybeer Featured In John Felico's Drafting A Dream, Reinforcing Industry Leadership And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Felico, Owner of Auggie's Draft RoomAMBLER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PourMyBeer , the industry leader in the self-pour beverage technology space, is thrilled to be featured in,“Drafting a Dream” by John Felico, owner of Auggie's Draft Room, a popular sports bar and grill in St. Augustine, FL. Felico's book chronicles his journey in the food and beverage industry, spotlighting PourMyBeer as a key partner in his success.In his book, Felico shares his entrepreneurial path to opening Auggie's Draft Room, emphasizing the transformative role PourMyBeer's system has played in the growth and operational efficiency of his business. After years of research, traveling to various locations, and evaluating multiple self-pour solutions, Felico chose PourMyBeer for its advanced technology, reliability, and unmatched customer support. Seven years later, he continues to attribute much of his success to PourMyBeer's innovative system.“The self-pour industry was still in its infancy when I started my journey in 2018,” says Felico.“I spent thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours researching the best self-pour system for my business. PourMyBeer stood out then, and after seven years, I still stand by my decision.”In his book, Felico dives deeper into why self-pour technology is a game-changer for the food and beverage industry. Self-pour not only enhances customer experience by giving guests control over their beverage choices but also helps operators cut labor costs, streamline service, and minimize waste. Felico explains that self-pour technology“flips the script” on many of the industry's challenges, offering a dynamic solution for the modern hospitality landscape.“Having the PourMyBeer wall at Auggie's Draft Room generated $350,000 in beer sales alone last year,” Felico says, illustrating how self-pour technology can be a major revenue driver.Felico also credits PourMyBeer's consistent leadership under Founder and CEO Josh Goodman for the company's long-standing industry dominance.“Josh has been steering the ship since day one, and his commitment to innovation ensures that PourMyBeer remains the industry leader,” Felico says.PourMyBeer's footprint now extends to over 540 food and beverage businesses worldwide, with an unparalleled track record of customer satisfaction. Unlike competitors, PourMyBeer's systems have never been replaced by another self-pour technology, and more than 30 operators have switched from other providers to PourMyBeer.Felico's firsthand experience in the self-pour space is a testament to the value PourMyBeer brings to businesses looking to modernize their operations and improve profitability. His book serves as an invaluable resource for hospitality operators who are considering the leap into self-pour technology.“We're honored to be featured in John's book,” said Josh Goodman, CEO of PourMyBeer.“John's dedication to creating an outstanding guest experience at Auggie's Draft Room is exactly the kind of success story we strive to enable with our technology.”Felico's book,“Drafting The Dream,” is available to order here .About PourMyBeerEstablished in 2013, PourMyBeer is the global leader in self-pour beverage technology, transforming how beverages are served in restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and more. Customers are empowered to pour their own beverages, resulting in an interactive and efficient experience. With operators spanning 43 U.S. states and 29 countries, the company has captivated over 10 million customers and more than 12,000 connected taps in service worldwide. Having processed over 403 million ounces, PourMyBeer proves its widespread appeal and the successful global adoption of its technology. PourMyBeer drives significant revenue growth for businesses, evidenced by processing over $60,000,000 in revenues. It addresses key industry challenges by reducing waste and improving operational efficiency, marking a significant step forward in the hospitality sector. To explore more about PourMyBeer and its game-changing solutions, visit .About Auggie's Draft RoomAuggie's Draft Room is St. Augustine, Florida's only self-serve tap house. Since Auggie's Draft Room opened its doors in 2018, it's become the ultimate destination to grab a brew and watch a game. With 24 self-serve taps to choose from and a menu that features its award-winning burger, this family-friendly sports bar has something for everyone. Located in the heart of downtown St. Augustine, Florida, on historic St. George Street, guests can sit outside and people-watch or snag a table inside and sample one or any of their beers, ciders, and wines on tap. To explore more about Auggie's Draft Room, visit .

