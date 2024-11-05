Godrej Enterprises Group Supplies Critical Process Equipment with specialized metallurgy to Mexico

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 04th November 2024: The Process Equipment business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of Godrej Enterprises Group, announces the successful manufacturing and dispatch of more than 20 critical equipment to two refineries in Mexico. In the last 3 years, Godrej & Boyce has substantially increased its market share in the Americas through supplies for various prestigious projects in the USA and Mexico. By successfully delivering critical process equipment to international markets, Godrej & Boyce demonstrates the excellence of Indian manufacturing on the global stage, embodying the spirit of "Make in India" for the world.

These equipment are designed to support the refineries' objectives of contributing to the local economic growth and underscoring commitment to upgrading the country’s refineries. This successful execution includes advanced high-pressure reactors and large columns, with reactor featuring specialized Chrome Moly Vanadium Steel construction. This advanced metallurgy provides exceptional strength, durability, and superior resistance to corrosion, heat, and wear - crucial characteristics for demanding refinery operations.

Hussain Shariyarr, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Process Equipment business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of Godrej Enterprises Group said, “The successful delivery of these critical reactors and columns underscores the trust global clients place in our advanced manufacturing capabilities. We are continuously evolving in making equipment which enables such projects. With exports accounting for over 70% of our business, we are focused on further expanding our global presence footprint and at the same time catering to the growing domestic demand.”

