Houston Rockets overcomes New York Knicks with score of 109-97

(MENAFN) The Houston Rockets achieved their fourth win of the season by overcoming the New York Knicks with a score of 109-97 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Turkish center Alperen Sengun was the standout performer, delivering an impressive double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds, along with contributing five assists, showcasing his versatility and effectiveness on the court.



Supporting Sengun, Fred VanVleet added 19 points, helping the Rockets secure their position as seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 4-3. In contrast, the Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson's 29 points and Karl-Anthony Towns' 19 rebounds, suffered their third loss of the season, leaving them with a 3-3 record and fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.



Sengun, who recently signed a five-year rookie extension worth USD185 million that includes a player option for the final season, continues to impress. The 22-year-old has shown consistent improvement throughout his time with the Rockets, having set career highs last season with averages of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.



The match attracted an audience of 16,417 fans and lasted for two hours and eight minutes, further highlighting the excitement surrounding the NBA season and the Rockets' growing potential.

